Murder trial in Catawba County postponed for a second time in September

“It is inconceivable that we can proceed without me investigating, and I think it would be completely and utterly malpractice for me to say, ‘Yes, let’s just go forward,’” Darty said.

Welty argued that Darty had information that stated the existence of body camera videos. “That’s not to say the state shouldn’t have produced them … but I’m just noting there are at least three written reports that we identified in the written discovery that reference the existence of body worn camera videos,” Welty said.

Welty continued saying he felt the time Darty has had with the videos was enough. “The defense has known about it (the videos) for two days. He’s had a day and a half since the trial has been recessed to attempt to digest the information,” he said.

Judge Pomeroy agreed that the videos should have been turned over to the defense before the trial began. “I’m very frustrated, because I don’t understand where the breakdown in the process occurred,” he said in court.

“This isn’t a file stuck in the back of a file cabinet that all of the sudden came around,” Pomeroy said. “This is a volume of information that is always readily available to law enforcement … I’m just concerned why that was not brought up after six years.”