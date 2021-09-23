Murder trial in Catawba County postponed for a second time in September

A murder trial in Catawba County was postponed for a second time, this time ending in a mistrial. The second delay came Thursday when attorneys were scheduled to begin opening arguments in front of a jury.
The reason offered in court for the delay was that the prosecution submitted evidence to the defense two days prior to opening arguments, which did not leave the defense team enough time to prepare.
Judge W. Todd Pomeroy said in court Thursday that he was also informed that a jury member’s spouse tested positive for COVID-19 and it influenced his decision to declare a mistrial.
Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, is charged in the shooting death of 23-year-old Octavis Sentex Genter on June 6, 2015, in Hickory.
Robinson’s attorney Ken Darty told Judge Pomeroy that he received several files of body cam video from the prosecution Tuesday and did not have enough time to review them all.
Prosecutor Jeff Welty, who took on the case following the original prosecutor’s sudden absence last week, said there are 57 body camera videos. “Those 57 videos total approximately 13.5 hours of footage. Some of which is not very relevant and some of which is footage of officers responding to the scene that night,” he said.
Darty said he needed more time to sort out what was taking place in the videos
“It is inconceivable that we can proceed without me investigating, and I think it would be completely and utterly malpractice for me to say, ‘Yes, let’s just go forward,’” Darty said.
Welty argued that Darty had information that stated the existence of body camera videos. “That’s not to say the state shouldn’t have produced them … but I’m just noting there are at least three written reports that we identified in the written discovery that reference the existence of body worn camera videos,” Welty said.
Welty continued saying he felt the time Darty has had with the videos was enough. “The defense has known about it (the videos) for two days. He’s had a day and a half since the trial has been recessed to attempt to digest the information,” he said.
Judge Pomeroy agreed that the videos should have been turned over to the defense before the trial began. “I’m very frustrated, because I don’t understand where the breakdown in the process occurred,” he said in court.
“This isn’t a file stuck in the back of a file cabinet that all of the sudden came around,” Pomeroy said. “This is a volume of information that is always readily available to law enforcement … I’m just concerned why that was not brought up after six years.”
Pomeroy decided to declare a mistrial. Robinson will return to court next week for a hearing where they will discuss the video evidence and decide a new trial date.
This is the second time this murder trial was postponed in September. It was originally scheduled to begin Sept. 13. The court was in the middle of jury selection when the original prosecutor in the case, Special Deputy Attorney General Adren Harris with the N.C. Department of Justice, had to return to Raleigh because of a medical emergency, according to a previous HDR article.