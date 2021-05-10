Murder suspect turns down plea deal; prepares for trial

A suspect in the shooting deaths of Branique McKnight and Janarion Knox turned down a plea deal Monday and is scheduled for a trial by jury.

Daniel Minton, 22, of Lenoir appeared in superior court at the Catawba County Courthouse on Monday for a pretrial hearing.

The attorneys and Judge Gregory Horne were present for the hearing at 10 a.m., but Minton didn’t arrive until 11:28 a.m. Minton’s defense attorney Ken Darty said Minton was struggling to find something to wear.

Several requests and motions were made at the hearing including Minton formally turning down the plea deal of a minimum 25 years in prison to seek a jury trial.

Jury selection began Monday afternoon. Darty said the process might take longer than normal because COVID-19 restrictions limit the courtroom to 18 people at any one time.

The prosecutor in this case is Brittany Pinkham with the North Carolina Department of Justice.

Knox’s family attended the hearing on Monday. Those present included his father Carlos Walker and cousin Xavier Winston.

Winston said he used to help drive Knox to school. “(Knox) was full of life and finally getting stuff figured out,” he said.