Murder suspect turns down plea deal; prepares for trial

A suspect in the shooting deaths of Branique McKnight and Janarion Knox turned down a plea deal Monday and is scheduled for a trial by jury.
Daniel Minton, 22, of Lenoir appeared in superior court at the Catawba County Courthouse on Monday for a pretrial hearing.
The attorneys and Judge Gregory Horne were present for the hearing at 10 a.m., but Minton didn’t arrive until 11:28 a.m. Minton’s defense attorney Ken Darty said Minton was struggling to find something to wear.
Several requests and motions were made at the hearing including Minton formally turning down the plea deal of a minimum 25 years in prison to seek a jury trial.
Jury selection began Monday afternoon. Darty said the process might take longer than normal because COVID-19 restrictions limit the courtroom to 18 people at any one time.
The prosecutor in this case is Brittany Pinkham with the North Carolina Department of Justice.
Knox’s family attended the hearing on Monday. Those present included his father Carlos Walker and cousin Xavier Winston.
Winston said he used to help drive Knox to school. “(Knox) was full of life and finally getting stuff figured out,” he said.
“I just feel like it’s been long enough,” Winston said about the time it has taken for the trial to begin.
Minton’s mother also attended but declined to comment on the trial.
Minton is charged with two felony counts of murder in the August 2017 deaths of McKnight, 18, of Conover, and Knox, 20, of Hickory. The two died at Ridgecrest Apartments from gunshot wounds, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.
Maurice Craig Brown, of Lenoir, is a co-defendant in the case and was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact in connection to the murders.
Minton was also charged in a November 2019 shooting in Lenoir. Police found Kashton Javon Harshaw, 26, of Lenoir, suffering from apparent gunshots to his lower extremities, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article. Minton was charged with four counts of felony discharging a firearm or barreled weapon into an occupied dwelling in that case.