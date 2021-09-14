Murder suspect to appear in Catawba County Superior Court on Friday

Defendant Lennon Riley Henderson, 20, is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. He is charged with the murder of his 40-year-old cousin Harry Lewis Bruner Jr.

According to a previous HDR article, Bruner was found dead in the ashes of a house fire in Maiden on Aug. 5, 2017. It was later determined he had died from a single gunshot wound to the back of the neck.

Henderson was 16 when he was charged with murder four days later. Brothers Nolan and Lucas Smith, along with their father Nicholas Smith, 39, we all charged with accessory after the fact.

Henderson’s mother Mandy Gamble said she doesn’t believe her son killed Bruner. The night the house was set on fire, she said Henderson came home around 9 p.m.

Gamble said she hopes her son will push for his case to go to trial and prove his innocence. “The longer this drags out, I worry to death Riley is being strong-armed into a plea deal,” she said.

Special Deputy Attorney General Adren Harris said in court on Monday that he understands that on Friday they will either resolve the case or set a trial date.

Henderson’s attorney is Corey Sherrill.

