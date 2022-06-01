Murder suspect still at large nearly four weeks after victim's body was found

A man charged with murder in the shooting death of his wife continues to evade police almost four weeks after her body was found.

Donald Ray Hodges, 48, was charged in the shooting death of Tinikia Hodges on May 10.

Tinikia Hodges was found shot in her home in Conover on May 5. Her mother, Diane Bender, discovered Tinikia Hodges’ body while checking on her after she missed work.

Donald Hodges is described as a 6-foot-6-inch tall Black man who weighs approximately 275 pounds. He was last seen driving a black 2010 Nissan Altima with license plate ALL-5945, according to a post on the Conover Police Department’s Facebook page.

Conover police requested the public’s help in locating Donald Hodges through a Facebook post on May 25. Police Chief Eric Loftin said the department is following every lead and tip that is received, but none have panned out so far.

Loftin said the department made the post to try to keep Donald Hodges’ face fresh in the public’s mind in case someone sees him.

Donald Hodges is considered armed and dangerous, the post said. Conover police ask anyone with information on Donald Hodges’ whereabouts to call 828-464-4698.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.