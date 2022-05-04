Murder suspect rescinds guilty plea, trial set to start in October

A suspect decided not to plead guilty to second-degree murder during Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday, instead pleading not guilty to first-degree murder and moving forward with a trial.

Steven Staples, 33, of Charlotte, had negotiated terms with the District Attorney Scott Reilly’s Office to plead guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Andres Moscotte. The plea would have given Staples a sentence of 26 to 32 years in prison, Assistant District Attorney Nancy Lee said.

Moscotte was killed on Jan. 23, 2020, at his home on 22nd Street NE in Hickory, according to court documents.

Shortly before his appearance in court on Wednesday, Staples decided he would no longer take the plea deal.

“I will tell the court at this time that we had some plea negotiations in which the defendant, through counsel, counter offered to the state,” Lee said. “We agreed to accept that offer. However, the defendant has now decided he does not want to follow through on his counteroffer.”

Staples’ lawyer Laura M. Baker said she told the district attorney’s office on Tuesday that Staples had informed her he wanted to proceed with the trial.

Lee said the state would not be offering Staples any more plea deals. Staples was arraigned on the charge of first-degree murder and entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday. The trial is set to begin on Oct. 10, Lee said.

Catawba County Superior Court Judge Gregory Hayes asked Staples if he understood the maximum sentence he would be facing for first-degree murder would be life imprisonment if found guilty. Staples said he understood and wished to proceed.

Four of Moscotte’s family members were present for Staples’ appearance on Wednesday.

Staples also has three pending murder charges in Mecklenburg County, according to court documents.

Jalen Jakee Witherspoon, 23, was also charged with Moscotte’s murder in January 2020.

