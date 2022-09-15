Murder suspect remains on the loose; it's been 5 months since Tinikia Hodges was shot, killed

Donald Hodges is 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 275 pounds. For five months, this man has eluded Conover police and U.S. Marshals.

He is wanted in connection to the shooting death of his wife in May.

Conover Police Chief Erin Loftin said on Tuesday that the department is still actively searching for Hodges, who is charged in the shooting death of Tinikia Hodges.

Loftin said the department has not located the vehicle Donald Hodges was last spotted in. Austin Acheson, senior inspector with the U.S. Marshals Service, said it is unknown if Donald Hodges is still using the vehicle, but investigators are searching for it.

The U.S. Marshals began assisting in the investigation roughly a month after Tinikia Hodges was found. Acheson said the U.S. Marshals are following up on every lead and tip that is received.

Acheson said Hodges was last seen in North Carolina shortly after the body of Tinikia Hodges was found. The U.S. Marshals have looked for Donald Hodges in other states. Acheson did not disclose which states the U.S. Marshals were searching in.

Tinikia Hodges was found shot and killed in her Conover home. Her mother, Diane Bender, discovered her daughter’s body on May 5. Bender was checking in on Tinikia Hodges after she had missed work, which Bender said was unusual.

Tinikia Hodges’ family and friends raised a $5,000 reward for the safe capture of Donald Hodges in early June. The reward was doubled to $10,000 by the U.S. Marshals Service later that month. The reward money is still being offered, Acheson said.

Acheson said investigators learned that Donald Hodges has a sociable personality. Acheson said Donald Hodges should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees Hodges they are advised to not approach him and to call law enforcement.

Donald Hodges was last known to be operating a black 2010 Nissan Altima with chrome wheels and license plate ALL-5945.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Donald Hodges can call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-926-8332, submit email tips via usmarshals.gov/tips or call the Conover Police Department at 828-464-4698.