Murder suspect from Georgia arrested in Hickory by US Marshals

A murder suspect wanted in Warner Robins, Georgia, was apprehended by U.S. marshals in Hickory on Tuesday.

Reggie Roberts Jr., 20, was charged in connection to the death of Shamair Quylan Mitchell. He was arrested at the Fox Ridge Apartments on Fourth Street Drive Northwest in Hickory on an outstanding warrant for murder. The warrant was issued by the Warner Robins Police Department in Houston County, Georgia, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.

Mitchell died during an altercation in a parking lot in Warner Robins. Roberts fled the area following the altercation, U.S. marshals said in the release.

Roberts was taken to the Catawba County Jail, where he will be held pending his extradition hearing, U.S. marshals said.