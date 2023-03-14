A Conover man was in Catawba County District Court on Tuesday to face charges connected to a fatal stabbing in Hickory.

Allan Anthony Little, 29, is charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The charges are connected to a stabbing on Monday in the parking lot of the L-R Plaza. The L-R Plaza is a strip mall off of Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard.

Cory Andrew Hartness, 37, died as a result of his injuries from the altercation, the Hickory Police Department said in a news release.

Before Little was brought into the courtroom, at least 10 bailiffs spread out around the courtroom. Bailiffs were stationed along the walls, entryways and aisle.

District Court Judge Scott Conrad informed Little that he had the right to remain silent during the hearing. Little uttered few words, aside from requesting a court-appointed attorney. Victoria Jayne was appointed to represent Little temporarily.

Conrad informed Little that the maximum penalty for the murder charge could be the death penalty or life without parole if Little were to be found guilty.

Conrad did not adjust Little’s bond during the hearing. Little is being held without bond for the murder charge and on a $50,000 bond for the assault charge.

A probable cause hearing for Little’s case was scheduled for April 4.

Little is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

What happened?

On Monday shortly after 10:30 a.m., the Hickory Police Department received multiple 911 calls from individuals stating that a male was stabbed by another male in the parking lot of L-R Plaza. The callers advised that both the victim and the suspect entered the New Season Hickory Metro Treatment Center after the stabbing occurred, Hickory police said.

The treatment center is located at 1152 Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard SE.

Upon arrival, officers located Hartness inside the business with multiple stab wounds. Little was also located in the business. Catawba County EMS responded and transported Hartness to Catawba Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, Hickory police said.

During the initial investigation, it was reported that Hartness and Little were involved in a physical altercation in the parking lot of L-R Plaza. Hartness was stabbed during the altercation, Hickory police said.

Little was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The charges were upgraded to murder after the death of Hartness, Hickory police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator C. Laffon directly at 828-261-2636 or claffon@hickorync.gov.