Murder defendant's mother: There were others in the car with my son

The mother of a Hickory man charged with murder in the shooting of 7-year-old Zakylen Harris said there were as many as three other people in the car with her son on the night of the shooting.

Callie Smith, 42, is the estranged mother of 23-year-old Douglas Mason Wilson, who was charged with first-degree murder last week.

She said she was familiar with two people who were in the car with her son at the time of the shooting and there was likely a third, as well.

The police have not announced additional suspects in the case, but have said they still have a lot of work to do.

“We have no additional information to release at this time,” Hickory police Victim and Community Services Coordinator Chrystal Dieter said Tuesday morning. “This is an ongoing investigation, and we must maintain the integrity of the case.”

Smith said she provided the police with videos and photos of Wilson’s car last week while authorities were searching for suspects in the shooting.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said she first became aware that Wilson might have been involved in the shooting when another one of her sons called Thursday afternoon. That son told her people had reached out to him saying they recognized Wilson’s car in a video put out by police.