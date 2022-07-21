Murder, child abuse charges dismissed for Claremont woman

Murder and child abuse charges against a Claremont woman were dismissed during Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday.

In October, 2020, Aaliyah Mungro was charged with murder and felony child abuse in the death of her infant son. The child was found unresponsive by his father, according to a 2020 news release from the State Bureau of Investigation.

District Attorney Scott Reilly said the charges were dismissed due to lack of evidence, but the investigation into the child’s death remains open.

Defense Attorney Victoria Jayne represented Mungro in court. She said her biggest fear is that Mungro may never find justice for her child, who was 2 months old at the time of his death.