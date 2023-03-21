Murder and assault charges against a Conover man were dismissed on Tuesday morning.

Allan Anthony Little, 29, was released from the Catawba County Detention Center around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Little was released after District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him. The district attorney’s office found that Little was acting in self-defense, according to court records.

Prior to the dismissal, Little was charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to court records.

The original charges stemmed from a fatal stabbing that occurred in the parking lot of the L-R Plaza along Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard in Hickory on March 13. The person who was stabbed was 37-year-old Cory Hartness.

“Based on the law of self-defense in North Carolina and the factual evidence available at this time, the State cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant did not lawfully use defensive force,” the court document reads.

Defense attorney Victoria Jayne, who was appointed to represent Little, said the charges were dismissed with prejudice. That means the charges cannot be brought against Little again in the future, she said.

Jayne said she is happy the charges against Little were dropped.

As Little walked out of the jail, his family rushed to embrace him. Little was in jail for seven days.

The assault charge was issued shortly after the stabbing occurred. At the time, Cory Hartness had been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The murder charge was issued after Hartness died.

On March 13, Tealisa White, an eyewitness, described what she saw. White said she was heading to the New Season Hickory Metro Treatment Center when she saw the confrontation between Hartness and Little.

White said she saw a white man attack a Black man with a knife in the parking lot.

White said she saw the Black man disarm the white man. She said the Black man went to the treatment center to call for help. White said the Black man was acting in self-defense.

The district attorney’s office agreed that Little was acting in self-defense after reviewing video footage and witness statements and talking with the Hickory Police Department, according to court records.

Jayne said White's statement played a major role in Little being released.