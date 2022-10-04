Multiple suspects, red Cadillac sought by police in fatal Conover shooting

Conover police are looking for multiple suspects in connection with a fatal shooting.

Sunday morning around 10 a.m., Conover officers were called to Catawba Valley Medical Center in reference to a person suffering from gunshot wounds.

Isaiah Knight, 24, of Conover, died at the hospital, Conover police said in a news release. Conover police said Knight was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Knight’s family said one of his friends drove him to the hospital after the shooting.

Conover police determined Knight was shot on the 100 block of Eighth Avenue SW in Conover. Knight’s mother, Pearl Smith, said the shooting occurred in front of her 97-year-old mother’s house. Knight’s cousin, Chelsea Powell, said Knight had gone to the grocery store for his mother then was going over to check on his grandmother.

“They took my son. Somebody took my son away from me,” Smith said. “I have no idea who did it.”

Smith said Knight would have graduated from Winston-Salem State University in December. Powell said Knight had plans for his future. He wanted to travel and leave North Carolina, Powell said.

“Whoever done this, you have to be a coward to take somebody’s life like that,” Smith said. “There’s nothing worth taking somebody's life away. Whoever did it, I’d like to know why.”

Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin said the department was able to identify a suspect vehicle that had multiple people inside. Loftin said security camera footage at neighboring residences helped identify the vehicle.

Conover police are looking for a red Cadillac SRX SUV that has damage to the driver’s side rear window, Loftin said.

No other suspect information was available as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Conover police asked that anyone with information related to the shooting contact the department at 828-464-4698.