Motorcyclist killed in crash; pickup truck driver charged with hit and run

A Newton man has been charged in a hit-and-run accident that killed a motorcyclist Wednesday evening.

Authorities say a 2004 Ford pickup, driven by Timothy Jay Roberts, 65, of Newton, was traveling south on N.C. Hwy. 16. Roberts attempted to turn left onto Mount Olive Church Road, failed to yield the right of way and collided with a northbound 2000 Harley-Davidson Sportster, according to a press release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. The truck fled the scene, according to the release.

The motorcycle was driven by Troy Michael Faust, 26, of Conover. He died at the scene, the release stated.

Roberts was arrested at a residence several miles from the scene. He was charged with driving while impaired, felony death by vehicle and felony hit and run. The results of a blood test are pending.

Roberts was issued a $5,000 bond.

The roads surrounding the scene were closed for six hours during the investigation.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.