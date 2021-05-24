Motorcycle crash claims life of female passenger

A woman died in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Catawba County, according to a press release from the N.C. Highway Patrol.
The accident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Saint James Church Road near Jack Whitener Road. A 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling north when it left the highway and collided with a utility service box. The driver, Jeffrey Dean Martin, 57, of Newton, received minor injuries. The passenger, Angela Sigmon Wesson, 50, of Maiden, succumbed to her injuries at the scene, the release stated.
Martin was charged with felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired, and reckless driving, according to the release.
