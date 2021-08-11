Mother of Hickory slaying victim says the shooting of her son and nephew was not random

Tammy Watts said the shooting deaths of her son and his cousin were not random.

“They were targeted,” she said

Watts is the mother of Xzavion Watts, 20, who was killed along with his cousin Damarion Sharpe, 16, at a Marathon gas station in Hickory on May 10, 2020. The family is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case. Tammy Watts said the family is using billboards to convey the reward message. She added that the money for the reward was collected by family members.

“We are not going to give up,” Tammy Watts said.

This is the second set of billboards to go up in Catawba County in recent weeks offering a reward in connection to a shooting death. Tammy Watts said she saw the billboards related to the death of India Rice, who died in a shooting at her home in Hickory on May 12. “When I saw that India’s family had purchased the billboards, it gave me strength to go ahead with pursuing it,” she said.

Tammy Watts said Xzavion and Damarion were inseparable. “They loved each other,” she said. “Everywhere they went, you saw Damarion. They were always together.”