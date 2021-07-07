Mother of Hickory shooting victim purchases billboards, urges public to help find daughter's killer

“We haven’t, as a family, been able to grieve because we don’t know who did this, and we don’t know why,” Evans cried. “You didn’t just kill India, you destroyed my grandchildren. They had to watch their aunt die and lost their innocence.”

Evans said on the night of Rice’s death she felt the investigators were trying to find a way to blame someone who was in the home. “I understand you wanting to make sure there is nothing in the home that was illegal, but they were more focused on that than finding the people who did this,” she said.

Evans has so far placed three billboards around Hickory and hopes to place more. She paid $1,600 to the Lamar Advertising Company to have the billboards posted for 30 days. The billboards are visible on Highland Avenue NE, U.S. 70 SE and U.S. 321. A phone number for Hickory police is included on the billboards.

“I just want people to see her face and to ask questions,” Evans said.

Evans also started a GoFundMe drive called “Justice For India” to help raise money. The goal is to post a $10,000 reward for information about the shooting.