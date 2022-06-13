Morganton man killed in shootout with deputy, trooper in Caldwell County on Sunday

A Morganton was killed in a shootout with a state trooper and a Caldwell County deputy on U.S. 321 in Hudson on Sunday.

Jerome Lavon Connelly, 35, is the man who died after the shooting, the N.C. Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The Caldwell County Communications Center received multiple calls of a traffic collision involving an overturned black Honda four-door on U.S. 321 near Mission Road in Hudson on Sunday afternoon, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The callers said that a subject with the vehicle was in possession of an assault rifle and a pistol, the sheriff’s office said.

A deputy with the sheriff’s office arrived on the scene and an N.C. Highway Patrolman arrived shortly after. The deputy and Trooper Bryson G. Bowman exchanged gunfire with Connelly who fled to a wooded area after the shots were fired, the sheriff’s office said. The highway patrol release said Connelly fired first.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and found Connelly in the wooded area with a gunshot wound.

Emergency Medical Services transported Connelly to Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. Connelly was pronounced dead at the hospital, the sheriff’s office said. The trooper and deputy involved in the shootout were not injured, highway patrol said.

Connelly had multiple firearms, the sheriff’s office said. This case has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, including body cam footage from the deputy, the sheriff’s office said.

A search of the overturned vehicle produced a significant quantity of suspected illegal narcotics, the sheriff’s office said.

Bowman will be placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation which is agency protocol in any trooper-involved shooting, the highway patrol said. Capt. Aaron Barlowe, with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, said the deputy will not be identified at this time. Barlowe said the deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave pending review by the District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office.