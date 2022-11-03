Morganton man arrested in Lenoir; More than 100 grams of cocaine seized

A Morganton man was arrested on drug charges after deputies found more than 100 grams of cocaine during a search, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Daniel Jerod Perkins, 35, is charged with trafficking in cocaine and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Perkins was stopped by a Caldwell County deputy while driving his 2008 Cadillac Escalade near Hartland Road in Lenoir, the sheriff’s office said. A police K-9 signaled the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Perkins was searched at the Caldwell County Detention Center. Agents located about 106 grams of cocaine, the sheriff’s office said. The Escalade and $1,200 also were seized, the sheriff’s office said.

The drugs seized during the investigation have an estimated street value of $21,200, according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines, the sheriff’s office said.

People with information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County are asked to call the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 828-757-1178, the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2145, the Hudson Police Department at 828-728-5021, the Granite Falls Police Department at 828-396-3358 or Lenoir-Caldwell Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.