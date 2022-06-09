 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More than $4,500 of perfume stolen from Ulta Beauty store in Hickory

More than $4,500 worth of merchandise was stolen from an Ulta Beauty store in Hickory on Tuesday.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., a male wearing a ski mask could be seen putting perfumes into a red and white bag on a surveillance video. The suspect was in and out of the store in less than a minute, Hickory Police Department’s Media and Community Services Coordinator Kristen Hart said

The suspect left the store located on Catawba Valley Boulevard SE in a white 2018 Kia Optima, license plate JBK3110, according to the police report. Hickory police suspect the car is a rental, Hart said.

Hickory police had not made any arrests in the case as of Thursday morning.

