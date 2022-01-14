Mill Creek Middle School was evacuated due to threats; students and staff members are safe

Mill Creek Middle School was evacuated after a bomb threat followed by an active shooter threat circulated on Friday. All other schools in the Catawba County Schools district were placed on a soft lockdown.

Students at Mill Creek Middle School were sent to Bandys High School to be with parents and guardians, a release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The sheriff’s office was made aware of the threat at approximately 11:50 a.m. No suspects or suspicious devices were found at Mill Creek Middle School. All students and staff members are safe and accounted for, the release said.

The sheriff’s office advised the district to place all of the schools on soft lockdown, meaning that the school day would proceed as normal but no one would be allowed to enter the buildings, Catawba County Schools Director of Marketing and Communication Kim Jordan said.

Deputies from the sheriff's office, Catawba County Emergency Services and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded. The sheriff’s office is working with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to continue the investigation, the release said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.