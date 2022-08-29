Man wounded in shooting behind KFC in Taylorsville; 30 shell casings found by police

A man was shot near the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Taylorsville on Monday afternoon.

Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman said it appears the victim, who is in his early 20s, was struck twice in the back by bullets. Bowman noted 30 shell casings were found outside the restaurant and that some bullets struck the KFC.

The KFC is located at 24 Liledoun Road in Taylorsville. The shooting occurred on a driveway that runs behind the KFC and Casa Mexico restaurants.

Witnesses told police the victim was walking down the drive when a silver car with heavy front end damage approached. A male suspect reportedly exited the vehicle and began firing shots, Bowman said. Witness also reported seeing a female in the vehicle.

Bowman said the victim ran inside the KFC after he was shot. The victim was taken by helicopter to a Charlotte hospital.

Nathan Cox, a foreman with Resource Environmental Solutions out of Mount Airy, said he was eating lunch in the KFC when he heard a series of loud pops, which he assumed was an ice machine.

Shortly after, a man ran into the restaurant yelling about being shot before falling to the floor, Cox said. The police response was rapid because officers were eating lunch inside the KFC at the time of the shooting, Bowman said

“My heart dropped,” Cox said. “I didn’t know what was going on.”

Cox realized one of the company’s work trucks was struck by a bullet after returning to a job site on Zebb Watts Road, he said. He returned to the KFC to inform police of the bullet hole. The bullet appeared to have pierced through the passenger side door and under the front passenger seat.

There have been no arrests in the case and, as of 2 p.m., no suspects listed.

Bowman said officers believe the victim and the shooter knew each other.

Officers were placed at Alexander Central High School, Taylorsville Elementary and the Catawba Valley Community College location in Taylorsville as a precaution on Monday.