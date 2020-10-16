Man wanted for July sexual assault in Hiddenite

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of sexually assaulting an elderly female in July.

Warrants were issued for Julius Santez Williams, 35, of Yadkin County. The charges include felony first-degree rape, felony first-degree burglary, felony first-degree kidnapping, and felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

The charges stem from a home invasion incident where an elderly female was sexually assaulted on July 19 at a residence located in the Hiddenite community of Alexander County.

Williams’ last known location as of Friday, Oct. 16, was in the city of Monroe, where he fled from law enforcement on foot in the early morning hours, according to sheriff's office press release. He may be driving a white SUV.

Williams is a registered sex offender, according to the release. Due to the nature of the crimes, if Williams is spotted do not approach him, the release advised. Instead, contact your local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Julius Williams is asked to contact Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at 828-632-2911 or Alexander County Crimestoppers at 828-632-8555. A reward is being offered for information on the whereabouts of Williams, according to the release.