Update: Man arrested for downtown Hickory break-ins

A man was arrested following a string of break ins on Friday night in downtown Hickory.

Hickory Police located and arrested Chad McDaniel Byrd, 44, for the multiple breaking and entering cases, according to a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Professional Cleaners at 133 Third St. NW, Brahma Graphx at 20 Second St. SW, and Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse at 29 Second St. NW were all broken into between 8-10 p.m. Friday.

Byrd was served with seven felony counts breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, four misdemeanor counts of injury to personal property, one count felony possession of cocaine and one count misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in conjunction with Hickory Police Department’s cases.

Byrd was also served with four outstanding warrants for Breaking and Entering out of Caldwell County. He is being held at the Catawba County Detention Facility under a $150,000 secured bond.

Police continue to investigate other breaking and entering cases and additional charges may be sought. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.