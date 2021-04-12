Man survives being shot in the face near Maiden; no charges filed

One man was injured after being shot in the face at a residence on Corky Lane north of Maiden on Sunday.

Capt. Aaron Turk of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Department said the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, and the man is currently being treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Turk said no charges have been filed in the case.

The investigation is ongoing, he said.

