Man survives being shot in the face near Maiden; no charges filed

One man was injured after being shot in the face at a residence on Corky Lane north of Maiden on Sunday.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Capt. Aaron Turk of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Department said the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, and the man is currently being treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
Turk said no charges have been filed in the case.
The investigation is ongoing, he said.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Kristen Hart
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today