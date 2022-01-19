Man struck by a vehicle during a dispute at Hickory apartments on Saturday

A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle at a Hickory apartment complex on Saturday.

The man was struck at The Lodge At Hickory located on Fourth Street Court SW. The incident is listed as an assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to a Hickory police report.

Corde Lavon Staton, 21, of Hickory was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Frye Regional Medical Center following the assault, Chrystal Dieter, victim and community services coordinator for the Hickory Police Department, said.

Dieter said the assault happened during a dispute in the parking lot of the apartment complex. The people involved knew one another.

Hickory police did not release the names of others who were involved.

No charges have been filed and no arrests have been made for this case as of Wednesday. The Hickory Police Department’s investigation is ongoing, Dieter said.

