Man shot in home invasion in Long View dies; authorities say grandfather acted in self-defense on fatal night

The suspect in an April 15 home invasion in Long View during which he was shot several times died Tuesday.

Jessie Wayne Gibson, 34, died at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte after being shot by his grandfather, George William Gibson Sr., 76, according to a press release from the Long View Police Department.

Jessie Gibson forcibly entered his grandfather’s home on 38th Street NW in Hickory and attempted to steal money, according to the release. His face was concealed with a piece of clothing. He then assaulted his grandfather, who was home alone at the time, attempted to steal money and pointed a pistol at him.

George Gibson then shot Jessie. He was unaware the assailant was his grandson, the release said.

After the shooting, Jessie Gibson fled the residence on foot. He was located a short time later at Lowman’s Motel.

George Gibson was hospitalized at Frye Regional Medical Center from complications from the assault, but is in stable condition, according to the release.

During the crime scene search, Jessie Gibson’s cellphone was located in his grandfather’s driveway, and the face covering was found in a wooded area a short distance away, according to the release.