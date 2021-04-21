Man shot in home invasion in Long View dies; authorities say grandfather acted in self-defense on fatal night

The suspect in an April 15 home invasion in Long View during which he was shot several times died Tuesday.
Jessie Wayne Gibson, 34, died at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte after being shot by his grandfather, George William Gibson Sr., 76, according to a press release from the Long View Police Department.
Jessie Gibson forcibly entered his grandfather’s home on 38th Street NW in Hickory and attempted to steal money, according to the release. His face was concealed with a piece of clothing. He then assaulted his grandfather, who was home alone at the time, attempted to steal money and pointed a pistol at him.
George Gibson then shot Jessie. He was unaware the assailant was his grandson, the release said.
After the shooting, Jessie Gibson fled the residence on foot. He was located a short time later at Lowman’s Motel.
George Gibson was hospitalized at Frye Regional Medical Center from complications from the assault, but is in stable condition, according to the release.
During the crime scene search, Jessie Gibson’s cellphone was located in his grandfather’s driveway, and the face covering was found in a wooded area a short distance away, according to the release.
Investigators also found out that Jessie Gibson needed money to pay his rent, the release said.
On Wednesday, officials with the Long View Police Department met with District Attorney Scott Reilly. Reilly was briefed on the facts surrounding the investigation and reviewed photos, witness statements, physical evidence, George Gibson’s statement, the case timeline and a complete summary of the entire investigation up to April 21.
According to the release, Reilly concluded that Jessie Gibson kicked in the front door, assaulted his grandfather and attempted to rob him. It was determined that George Gibson was in fear for his life and only used deadly force after his grandson pointed a gun at him.
Reilly determined no charges would be filed against George Gibson and his actions were justified, the release stated.
“The ill-fated decision by Jessie Gibson to conceal his identity, kick in his grandfather’s door, assault his grandfather, and attempt to rob his grandfather led to a tragic outcome for the entire Gibson family,” Long View Police Chief T.J. Bates said in the release. “People have the right to defend themselves and our law enforcement investigation indicates Mr. George Gibson Sr. was in fear of his life when he shot Jessie Gibson on the morning of April 15, 2021.”
If anyone has additional information about this shooting, contact the Long View Police Department at 828-327-2343.