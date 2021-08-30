Man shot, critically injured; officer grazed in Lenoir

Lenoir police officers shot an armed man Monday afternoon and an officer was grazed by a bullet, according to a news release from the department.

The SBI is investigating the shooting.

Around 12:40 p.m. the Lenoir Police Department got a 911 call about an armed person in the 2100 block of Morganton Boulevard, near Pancho Villa restaurant and a Food Lion grocery, according to a press release from the Lenoir Police Department. Two undercover officers and one uniformed patrol officer went to the location.

Officers then interpreted the armed man’s actions as an imminent threat, according to the release. They tried to stop the threat by shooting the man. One officer was also grazed, the release said.

Officers administered first aid to the man, who was airlifted to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with life-threatening injuries, the release said.

The officer was taken to Caldwell UNC Health Care in Lenoir with non-life-threatening injuries and was released.

The man’s gun was found at the scene, according to the release. The man’s name was not released as of 4:30 p.m.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The Lenoir Police Department’s