Man shot by police charged in arcade robbery, kidnapping
Man shot by police charged in arcade robbery, kidnapping

  • Updated
A man shot by officers last week near the Corner Pocket lounge has been charged with robbery and kidnapping.

Gregory Ray Cribb, 42, of Hickory, is charged with two felonies, robbery with a firearm or dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping. The warrants had not been served as of Monday at noon, according to a news release from the Hickory Police Department.

Cribb is in stable condition at Carolinas Medical Center, according to the news release. He is accused of attempting to rob and detain an employee of an arcade on U.S. 70 on Sept. 30.

Police were called to Corner Pocket lounge, near the arcade, around 10:30 p.m. about a man at the business with a gun. The 911 caller said the man pulled a gun on an employee, according to the news release.

Officers found Cribb, who matched the caller’s description, in the parking lot of the business behind a dumpster. Police asked him to come out with his hands showing. He made verbal threats and then advanced toward the officers, the release said.

The two officers, identified as Josh Null and Richard Bortnick, shot Cribb when he moved toward them. The officers are on leave while an investigation is done by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

Gregory Ray Cribb.jpg

Gregory Cribb
