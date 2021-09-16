Man shot by Conover police charged with assault; chief identifies officers who fired shots

A Newton man who was shot by Conover police officers has been charged with striking a police vehicle and attempting to run over multiple people.

Clegg Anderson Johnson, 50, is charged with three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and one misdemeanor count each of trespassing and causing more than $200 in property damage.

He was issued a $60,000 bond, according to the Catawba County jail website. Johnson was previously reported as being from Hickory, but the jail website listed him as a Newton resident.

The charges stem from earlier this month when officers responded to an altercation between Johnson and his father.

Conover police say Johnson plowed his vehicle into a police car before turning around and driving toward the spot where his father and officers were standing.

Two officers then fired at Johnson. On Thursday, Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin identified the officers as Greg Ream and Ronnie Beard.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation started an investigation into the shooting. Loftin said Thursday the investigation was winding down.