Man sentenced to prison for shooting girlfriend in Hickory

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to at least nine years in prison for shooting his girlfriend in Hickory in 2020.
Andrew Lindon Paul Mungro was sentenced to from nine to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, second-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a news release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office.
Mungro was listed as a Hickory resident at the time of his arrest but is now listed as being from Lincolnton.
The charges against Mungro stemmed from Oct. 22, 2020, when Hickory police officers responded to an apartment at 2830 12th Ave. SE where they found Winter Devonne Brooks, 32, of Hickory, lying on the floor with a single gunshot wound to her stomach, according to a previous release from the Hickory Police Department.
Brooks told officers that she had been shot by her boyfriend. A 12-year-old child was inside the residence at the time of the shooting, but was not injured. Authorities said Mungro fled the scene in a gold 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Mungro was taken into custody by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department after a deputy conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle he was driving, according to the release from police.
According to the juvenile witness, Mungro and Brooks were arguing before Mungro went upstairs and returned with a handgun. The witness said Mungro shot Brooks and then pushed him across the room and pointed the gun at him before leaving, according to the release from the district attorney’s office.
Catawba County Superior Court Judge Gregory R. Hayes handed down the sentence. Mungro will serve his time in the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections. Darren Bailey investigated the case for Hickory Police Department. Lance Sigmon handled prosecution for the district attorney’s office.