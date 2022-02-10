Man sentenced to prison for shooting girlfriend in Hickory

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to at least nine years in prison for shooting his girlfriend in Hickory in 2020.

Andrew Lindon Paul Mungro was sentenced to from nine to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, second-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a news release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office.

Mungro was listed as a Hickory resident at the time of his arrest but is now listed as being from Lincolnton.

The charges against Mungro stemmed from Oct. 22, 2020, when Hickory police officers responded to an apartment at 2830 12th Ave. SE where they found Winter Devonne Brooks, 32, of Hickory, lying on the floor with a single gunshot wound to her stomach, according to a previous release from the Hickory Police Department.