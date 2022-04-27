Man pleads guilty to charges related to peeping with hidden cameras

A Taylorsville man pleaded guilty to six counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and 15 counts of felony secret peeping in Alexander County Superior Court on Monday.

Michael Justin Childers, 33, was given an active sentence of six and one-half years to 12 and one-half years, followed by a suspended sentence of five to 17 and one-half years, along with three years of supervised probation, a news release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said.

Childers was also given a permanent no-contact order with his victims and is required to register on the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry upon his release from prison, the release said.

In 2020, Childers was charged with peeping after a camera was discovered on the floor of a staff bathroom at Wittenburg Elementary School on Nov. 30, 2020. Childers was a custodian with Alexander County Schools at the time, according to Hickory Daily Record articles from December 2020.

In March 2021, Childers was charged with additional counts of peeping and indecent liberties with a child after the sheriff’s office found videos secretly recorded at the Walmart in Taylorsville during Childers’ employment there from 2016 to 2019, according to a Hickory Daily Record article from March 2021.

The indecent liberties charges were brought because some of the victims from the secret peeping charges were minors. Childers was not believed to have had sexual activity with minors, Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said in March 2021. There were no signs of images or footage taken of children at Wittenburg Elementary by Childers, Bowman said.