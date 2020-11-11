Man no longer a person on interest in Sherrills Ford arson; law enforcement still searching for suspect

The man named as a person of interest in a Sherrills Ford arson case is no longer suspected of being involved, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathon Belk, a former employee of Lake Norman RV Resort, where a fire was started, is no longer suspected.

Belk contacted the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division after learning from media reports that he was being sought for questioning, a press release from the sheriff’s office stated. Belk worked with investigators and is no longer considered a person of interest.

On Nov. 1, a person was caught on video starting a fire at Lake Norman RV Resort. In the video, it appears the suspect is dousing the office of the business with a flammable material before igniting a fire. The suspect then flees the building with his clothes on fire.

The video also shows a vehicle waiting at the road. That vehicle is suspected of taking the arsonist away from the scene of the fire, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.

Authorities say it appears the suspect suffered burns during the incident.

Anyone with information concerning the arson at Lake Norman RV Resort is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.

