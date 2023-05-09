A man and his mother have been charged with the concealment of a death, Conover police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Robert Vaughn Pippin, 28, and Emily Shook Pippin, 53, were arrested on Friday. Robert Pippin received a $10,000 bond. His mother, Emily, received a $1,000 bond

The charges are linked to a body found buried behind the home where the Pippins lived at 342 Fourth Ave. SW in Conover.

An autopsy conducted in September 2022 identified the remains found behind the home as Richard Lee Morris, 56. Morris was reported missing by family members to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 26, 2021.

The autopsy revealed Morris died from methamphetamine toxicity, the release said. Morris overdosed on the drug.

With the help of the state medical examiner’s office and the state bureau of investigations, Conover police sought and received an indictment from the Catawba County grand jury to charge the Pippins.

The role of the Pippins in the burial of the body has not been a mystery.

Robert Pippin told police last year that he buried a body in the backyard of his house after Morris suffered a fatal overdose in the basement of the home.

That information came from an affidavit a Conover police officer used to obtain a search warrant for the residence on Fourth Avenue SW, according to a Hickory Daily Record story from October 2022.

Pippin told Catawba County Sheriff’s investigators last September that he buried the body of Conover resident Morris and then showed officers where Morris was buried, according to the affidavit.

Pippin also had received payments from Morris’ disability account, according to the affidavit.