Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified; sheriff's office says man held his son hostage

A man shot by Catawba County deputies during a hostage situation has been identified.

Bobby Roy Farthing, 62, was shot and killed by deputies on Saturday morning. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hostage situation at a residence on Village Circle in Mountain View, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies said they found Farthing holding one of his adult sons hostage in a car parked in the front yard of the residence, the sheriff’s office said. Farthing was armed with a handgun, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office’s Special Tactics and Response (STAR) team was called in, as well as members of the crisis intervention and de-escalation teams. The sheriff’s office said deputies made several attempts to defuse the situation and encourage Farthing to release the hostage. The sheriff’s office said Farthing continued to threaten the hostage and was shot by deputies.

Capt. Aaron Turk with the sheriff’s office said neither Farthing nor his son lived at the residence where the officer-involved shooting happened.