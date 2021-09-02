 Skip to main content
Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Lenoir is in stable condition
LENOIR

Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Lenoir is in stable condition

North Carolina SBI agents collect evidence at the scene of a shooting in Lenoir on Monday. One man was seriously injured and three police officers fired weapons.

 ROBERT C. REED,RECORD

A man who was critically injured in an officer-involved shooting in Lenoir on Monday is now in stable condition, Anjanette Grube, public information officer for the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, said.

Joshua Alan Kirby, 25, was shot by officers with the Lenoir Police Department during an altercation with officers.

Officers interpreted Kirby’s actions as an imminent threat, according to a Monday news release from Lenoir police. An officer was also grazed by a bullet.

Kirby was airlifted to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

The Lenoir officers who fired weapons on Monday were Patrol Sergeant James Moore, Detective Landon Annas and Detective Zachary Wickline.

All three members of the department were put on administrative leave/assignment pending the outcome of an investigation.

