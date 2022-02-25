Man injured in Lenoir shooting; suspect charged with firing gun into his car

A Lenoir man faces charges after deputies say he shot into a car at an intersection on U.S. Highway 321 on Thursday.

Dakota Dale Huffman, 25, of Lenoir, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and received a $100,000 secured bond. Tiffany Michelle Rich, 29, of Lenoir, was in the vehicle with Huffman. She was charged with accessory after the fact and received a $50,000 secured bond, Lt. Shelly Hartley with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said in an email.

Derek Scism, 30, of Lenoir, was shot once in the cheek and once in the chest. Huffman is charged with shooting Scism at the intersection of U.S. Highway 321 and Warrior Road, Hartley said.

Scism turned his vehicle around and went to an acquaintance’s house located on Warrior Road in Lenoir, police said. People at the house called 911 and an acquaintance drove Scism to the hospital. Deputies were called at 4:36 p.m., Hartley said.

Huffman and Rich were taken into custody later the same day. Deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart store in Lenoir. As more deputies and Lenoir police officers arrived, the suspects walked out of the store and were arrested, Hartley said.

Deputies said the shooting appears to be the result of a feud between the two men. Officers with the sheriff’s office said Scism was in stable condition on Friday.

