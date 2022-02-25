 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man injured in Lenoir shooting; suspect charged with firing gun into his car
0 Comments
alert top story

Man injured in Lenoir shooting; suspect charged with firing gun into his car

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Lenoir man faces charges after deputies say he shot into a car at an intersection on U.S. Highway 321 on Thursday.

Dakota Dale Huffman, 25, of Lenoir, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and received a $100,000 secured bond. Tiffany Michelle Rich, 29, of Lenoir, was in the vehicle with Huffman. She was charged with accessory after the fact and received a $50,000 secured bond, Lt. Shelly Hartley with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said in an email.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Derek Scism, 30, of Lenoir, was shot once in the cheek and once in the chest. Huffman is charged with shooting Scism at the intersection of U.S. Highway 321 and Warrior Road, Hartley said. 

Scism turned his vehicle around and went to an acquaintance’s house located on Warrior Road in Lenoir, police said. People at the house called 911 and an acquaintance drove Scism to the hospital. Deputies were called at 4:36 p.m., Hartley said.

Huffman and Rich were taken into custody later the same day. Deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart store in Lenoir. As more deputies and Lenoir police officers arrived, the suspects walked out of the store and were arrested, Hartley said.

Deputies said the shooting appears to be the result of a feud between the two men. Officers with the sheriff’s office said Scism was in stable condition on Friday.

+1 
Dakota Huffman

Dakota Dale Huffman

 Photo courtesy of Caldwell County Sheriff's Office
+1 
Tiffany Rich

Tiffany Michelle Rich

 Photo courtesy of Caldwell County Sheriff's Office
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

State of the Union: Democratic Party

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert