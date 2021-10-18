 Skip to main content
Man injured in Hudson shooting still in hospital
top story
CALDWELL COUNTY

The Hudson Police Department is still investigating a Friday night shooting in which a Hickory man died and a Lenoir man was sent to the hospital in critical condition. 

 COURTESY OF DAVE FAHERTY/WSOCTV

The Hudson Police Department is continuing an investigation of a Friday night shooting while a Lenoir man involved in the shooting remains hospitalized, Hudson Police Chief Richard Blevins said Monday.

Blevins said 33-year-old Jody Maltba was still in critical but stable condition as of the last update he received Saturday afternoon.

Police released a statement Friday saying Maltba was part of a shootout with 44-year-old Terry Hefner of Hickory in the parking lot of a Dollar General. Hefner died at the scene.

The dispute between the two began on Hickory Boulevard, according to the release.

Blevins said there have been no charges related to the shooting. He declined to share additional information.

“At this point in time, I’ll just say that the investigation is ongoing,” Blevins said. “We’ve still got several people that we have to interview before I’m really ready to say anything. Out of courtesy or empathy for the family, we have not interviewed the subject that’s in the hospital or anyone else in his family so really I can’t really speak to anything and be fair to everyone involved.”

 

