Man in critical condition following stabbing at Hickory hotel; see video of police collecting evidence

A man was stabbed with a pocketknife during a dispute at the Quality Suites in Hickory on Thursday.

Capt. Jeff Young of the Hickory Police Department said the victim is in critical condition. The victim was transported to a Hickory hospital.

According to a news release from the Hickory Police Department, Deon Thompson, 37, was stabbed by his son, Landon Allen Thompson, 18, after an altercation.

Landon Thompson was located by officers on the hotel property and is cooperating with the police.

No charges have been filed. Police are still investigating the altercation. Bloody items, including what appeared to be a shirt, were visible at the scene.

Catawba County EMS also responded to the scene.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or Investigator T. Johnson directly at tjohnson@hickorync.gov or 828-261-2619.

