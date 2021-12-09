Man gets 6 to 9 years for stealing a vehicle, card fraud

A Granite Falls man was convicted on multiple charges, including stealing a vehicle, possessing methamphetamine and financial fraud.

Austin Lee Barnette, 27, was sentenced to six to nine years in prison after pleading guilty in Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday, a news release from the district attorney’s office says.

Barnette pleaded to possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, breaking/entering a motor vehicle and three counts of financial card fraud.

The crimes happened between October 2020 and May 2021. The cases were investigated by the Hickory Police Department.

Barnette’s sentence was longer because of three previous felony convictions, including breaking and entering and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, the release said.