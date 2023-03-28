A man who lives in Newport on the N.C. coast was arrested Monday in Catawba County following a 25-mile police chase.

Christian Jovani Osorio Cruz, 23, is charged with attempted murder, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Newport is in Carteret County. The county is home to Beaufort and Morehead City.

Cruz also faces charges of assault on a government official and damage to property, Claremont Police Chief Gary Bost said.

Bost said while the stop sticks were being deployed to deflate the tires of the wanted man's vehicle, the suspect’s vehicle swerved toward but did not hit Capt. Allen Long. That action led to the assault on a government official charge. The stop sticks were damaged, Bost said.

The chase began in Iredell County along Interstate 40 and ended in Catawba County. A statewide alert had been issued for Cruz. Cruz was intercepted while operating a stolen truck on Interstate 40 and failed to stop for law enforcement, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said.

Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Aaron Turk said the chase ended at the intersection of G E Plant Road and Tate Boulevard Extension in Catawba County.

Catawba County deputies joined the pursuit at Exit 130 on Interstate 40, Turk said.

Cruz was wanted by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the stabbing of 39-year-old Antonio Jose Hernandez Gomez. The stabbing occurred at the Seascape Mobile Home Park, at 446 Nine Foot Road, in Newport late Saturday night, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said the stabbing was the result of a disagreement between roommates. Following the stabbing, Cruz fled the scene in a truck belonging to Gomez, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said the truck Cruz was driving during the police chase was Gomez’s truck.

Gomez was transported to Carteret Health Care then to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Gomez had multiple stab wounds all over his body but did not die, the Carteret Sheriff’s Office said.