Man found dead from multiple gunshots in Lenoir Tuesday identified

A man who died from multiple gunshot wounds in Lenoir on Tuesday night has been identified by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas Antonio Burgess, 46, of Lenoir, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. Deputies found Burgess in a gray Range Rover when responding to reports of a shooting at 2151 Harpertown Drive in Lenoir.

Investigators had a person of interest Wednesday. No update was given on efforts to find the person of interest.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324 or to leave an anonymous tip call the Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.