Man found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Lenoir

A man died from multiple gunshot wounds in Lenoir on Tuesday night, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting at 2151 Harpertown Drive in Lenoir shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies located a deceased male inside a gray Range Rover at the scene, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The man suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office started a crime scene investigation with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and the Lenoir Police Department. Investigators have developed a person of interest and are currently attempting to locate the individual for questioning, the release said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324 or to leave an anonymous tip call the Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300