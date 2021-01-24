Man found dead at Hickory home; no suspects named

A man was found dead at a residence on 8th Avenue Drive SE early Sunday morning.

Hickory police officers responded to the residence around 1 a.m. and found Marty Lee Brown, 59, dead. Brown was lying on the coach in the living room with apparent gunshot trauma, says a news release from the Police Department.

Brown’s wife told police she was asleep in their bedroom when two unknown women woke her, telling her that her husband was injured. The women then fled the residence, according to the release. Mrs. Brown found her husband unresponsive on the couch.

Investigators identified and located the two women but do not consider them to be suspects now, the release says.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Police Department at 828-328-5551 or Investigator T. Johnson at 828-261-2619 or tjohnson@hickorync.gov.

An investigation continues, and details will be released as they become available.