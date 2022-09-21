Man flees from deputies in Alexander County; charged with assaulting law officer

A man fled on foot from an Alexander County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop on Sunday. He was apprehended after a search of a nearby wooded area, the sheriff’s office said.

Dustin Baker Wheeler, 34, of Concord, was charged with assault on a government official, resisting arrest and two outstanding warrants for failure to appear, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

On Sunday around 6 p.m., a deputy was attempting to identify a suspicious vehicle displaying an Alabama license plate on Pop Davis Road in Taylorsville. The occupant of the vehicle was identified as Wheeler. Wheeler was found to have warrants from outside of Alexander County, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy attempted to take Wheeler into custody. Wheeler is accused of assaulting the deputy before fleeing into a nearby wooded area, the sheriff’s office said.

Additional officers from the sheriff’s office, Taylorsville Police Department and N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to the scene. Alexander County Sheriff’s Office K-9 bloodhound Remi and her handler, Brandon Caudle, assisted with a search of the surrounding area. The search resulted in the location of Wheeler, the sheriff’s office said.

Wheeler is being held under a $26,700 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said.