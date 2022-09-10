 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man faces vehicle theft, drug and weapons charges in Caldwell County

  • Updated
A man is facing charges in connection with a stolen vehicle case from Hickory, according to a release from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Wayne Bolick, 39, is charged with two counts each of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of firearm by felon, and one count each of altering a stolen motor vehicle and trafficking methamphetamine.

Bolick was issued a $225,000 secured bond.

The charges came after Caldwell County deputies went to a home on Yellow Belle Place in Collettsville as part of an investigation into stolen vehicles, according to the release.

Bolick was standing in front of the home and ran inside when investigators arrived, according to the release.

Investigators obtained a search warrant after observing a Chevrolet Colorado and Honda motorcycle, which had been reported stolen from Hickory and Wilkes County respectively, in the driveway according to the release.

Officers found 39 grams of methamphetamine valued at nearly $6,000, a shotgun, handgun and keys to the Colorado and motorcycle, according to the release. Bolick was also found in the home.

The sheriff’s office also said Bolick was served with outstanding warrants for assault on a government official and resisting a public officer and has several pending cases involving drug, weapons, stolen property and driving violations.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

