Man faces sex assault charge in Alexander County

A man from Caldwell County faces a sex assault charge involving a 13-year-old, according to a news release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Corey Dalton Anderson, 27, was charged with indecent liberties with a child. He was arrested in Caldwell County and given a $50,000 bond. He was transferred to Alexander County, according to law enforcement.

On Jan. 4, law enforcement was informed of a possible sexual assault. The reported assault occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the news release.