A Conover man is charged with murder following the death of a man who was stabbed in Hickory on Monday.

The Hickory Police Department confirmed the death of the man who was stabbed, Media and Community Service Coordinator Kristen Hart said on Tuesday morning.

The victim’s name was not released Tuesday by 9:25 a.m.

On Monday, Allan Anthony Little, 29, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicted serious injury, following the stabbing. An injured male was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Hickory Police Sgt. Robert Helton said Monday morning.

The man who was transported died, Hart said. Little is now charged with murder.

The stabbing occurred in the parking lot of the L-R Plaza in front of New Season Hickory Metro Treatment Center before noon.