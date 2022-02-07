Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Lincoln County Saturday

A man died following an officer-involved shooting in Lincoln County on Saturday. The deputy was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a 2001 Honda Accord in the 1700 block of Wollie Road in Lincolnton around 12:19 a.m., according to a release from the sheriff's office.

During the stop, the suspect, Michael Shane Carver, 38, attempted to flee the scene, dragging a sheriff’s deputy through a field. While being dragged from inside the open driver’s door, Deputy J.E. Brown drew his gun and fired, striking Carver, according to the news release. Brown was thrown from the vehicle and the vehicle eventually struck a tree.

Brown sustained neck and back injuries, according to Maj. Matthew Lykins with the Sheriff’s Office.

Carver died at the scene.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, and the deputy was placed on administrative leave. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has body camera video of the shooting, according to the news release.

