Man charged with setting fire to neighbor’s vehicle in Lincoln County
LINCOLNTON

Reeves, David

Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies charged a Gastonia Highway man with setting fire to a neighbor’s vehicle.

On Sunday, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 3200 block of Gastonia Highway so a female could remove her property from her ex-boyfriend’s home, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

When officers arrived on the scene they were told a man broke into the woman’s vehicle by breaking out a window. In addition, officers found a neighbor’s 1984 Ford F150 had suffered fire damage. The fire partially melted the carpet and damaged the steering wheel, according to the release.

David William Reeves, 35, of Gastonia Highway, Lincolnton was charged with arson, breaking into a motor vehicle and damage to property. He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under an $18,000 secured bond.

