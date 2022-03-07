Man charged with resisting arrest after a civil dispute in Hiddenite community

Sheriff deputies used two K-9s and drones to locate a man who ran from police after a civil dispute in Alexander County, a news release from the sheriff's office says.

Deputies were called to a residence on Kinnington Lane in the Hiddenite community last week to address a civil dispute, the release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office says. They were told Chadbourne Lee Dillard, 32, of Hiddenite, made threats against his neighbors and law enforcement. He was known to be carrying a gun, the release says.

When deputies arrived, Dillard fled on foot into a wooded area. Deputies were not able to locate him.

The following day, deputies returned with the K-9s and drones to find Dillard. The drone located Dillard in the wooded area behind his residence by a makeshift campsite, the release says.

Dillard fled again as deputies approached. They continued to search the area and found Dillard hiding in an outbuilding near Liles Lane, the release said.

He was arrested and charged with resisting arrest. He also had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for a traffic offense in Iredell County from December 2021.

Dillard is being held at the Alexander County Law Enforcement Center under a $2,200 secured bond.